Ex-Dividend Reminder: US Bancorp, DiamondRock Hospitality and InvenTrust Properties

September 26, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/28/23, US Bancorp (Symbol: USB), DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. US Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/16/23, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/12/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2155 on 10/13/23. As a percentage of USB's recent stock price of $33.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of US Bancorp to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when USB shares open for trading on 9/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for DRH to open 0.38% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USB, DRH, and IVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

US Bancorp (Symbol: USB):

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH):

InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.75% for US Bancorp, 1.53% for DiamondRock Hospitality Co., and 3.57% for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

In Tuesday trading, US Bancorp shares are currently down about 0.6%, DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are down about 0.9%, and InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

