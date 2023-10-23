News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Upm Kymmene, Levi Strauss and Krispy Kreme

October 23, 2023 — 09:59 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/25/23, Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF), Levi Strauss & Co. (Symbol: LEVI), and Krispy Kreme Inc (Symbol: DNUT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Upm Kymmene Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.75 on 11/2/23, Levi Strauss & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/9/23, and Krispy Kreme Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 11/9/23. As a percentage of UPMKF's recent stock price of $32.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.31%, so look for shares of Upm Kymmene Corp to trade 2.31% lower — all else being equal — when UPMKF shares open for trading on 10/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for LEVI to open 0.87% lower in price and for DNUT to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPMKF, LEVI, and DNUT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.63% for Upm Kymmene Corp, 3.49% for Levi Strauss & Co., and 1.11% for Krispy Kreme Inc.

In Monday trading, Upm Kymmene Corp shares are currently off about 4.1%, Levi Strauss & Co. shares are down about 1.3%, and Krispy Kreme Inc shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

