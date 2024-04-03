Ex-Dividend Reminder: Upm Kymmene, BRP and Universal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/24, Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF), BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO), and Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Upm Kymmene Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.75 on 4/16/24, BRP Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 4/22/24, and Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 5/6/24. As a percentage of UPMKF's recent stock price of $33.73, this dividend works out to approximately 2.22%, so look for shares of Upm Kymmene Corp to trade 2.22% lower — all else being equal — when UPMKF shares open for trading on 4/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for DOOO to open 0.28% lower in price and for UVV to open 1.58% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPMKF, DOOO, and UVV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Upm Kymmene Corp (Symbol: UPMKF):



BRP Inc (Symbol: DOOO):



Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.45% for Upm Kymmene Corp, 1.12% for BRP Inc, and 6.31% for Universal Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Upm Kymmene Corp shares are currently down about 1.7%, BRP Inc shares are up about 3.5%, and Universal Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LMDX market cap history

 PEGI Historical Stock Prices

 CFFI Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.