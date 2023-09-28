Ex-Dividend Reminder: Upbound Group, Cardinal Health and Agilent Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/23, Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD), Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH), and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Upbound Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 10/24/23, Cardinal Health, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5006 on 10/15/23, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 10/25/23. As a percentage of UPBD's recent stock price of $29.70, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of Upbound Group Inc to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when UPBD shares open for trading on 10/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for CAH to open 0.57% lower in price and for A to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UPBD, CAH, and A, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Upbound Group Inc (Symbol: UPBD):



Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH):



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: A):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.58% for Upbound Group Inc, 2.27% for Cardinal Health, Inc., and 0.81% for Agilent Technologies, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Upbound Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Cardinal Health, Inc. shares are up about 0.3%, and Agilent Technologies, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

