Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal, OGE Energy and UDR

January 04, 2023 — 10:04 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/6/23, Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE), and UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 2/6/23, OGE Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4141 on 1/27/23, and UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/31/23. As a percentage of UVV's recent stock price of $53.53, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of Universal Corp to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when UVV shares open for trading on 1/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for OGE to open 1.05% lower in price and for UDR to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UVV, OGE, and UDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):

OGE Energy Corp (Symbol: OGE):

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.90% for Universal Corp, 4.19% for OGE Energy Corp, and 3.92% for UDR Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Universal Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, OGE Energy Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and UDR Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

