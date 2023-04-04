Markets
UVV

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal, McCormick and General Mills

April 04, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/6/23, Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV), McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC), and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 5/1/23, McCormick & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/24/23, and General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 5/1/23. As a percentage of UVV's recent stock price of $53.57, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of Universal Corp to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when UVV shares open for trading on 4/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for MKC to open 0.46% lower in price and for GIS to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UVV, MKC, and GIS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Corp (Symbol: UVV):

UVV+Dividend+History+Chart

McCormick & Co Inc (Symbol: MKC):

MKC+Dividend+History+Chart

General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):

GIS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.90% for Universal Corp, 1.84% for McCormick & Co Inc, and 2.50% for General Mills Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Universal Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, McCormick & Co Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and General Mills Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Dividend Aristocrats List
 Funds Holding SMFL
 QRHC Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UVV
MKC
GIS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.