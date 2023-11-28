News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal Health Services, Bruker and Perrigo

November 28, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/23, Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR), and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/15/23, Bruker Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/15/23, and Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.273 on 12/19/23. As a percentage of UHS's recent stock price of $137.23, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when UHS shares open for trading on 11/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for BRKR to open 0.08% lower in price and for PRGO to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UHS, BRKR, and PRGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):

Bruker Corp (Symbol: BRKR):

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.58% for Universal Health Services, Inc., 0.31% for Bruker Corp, and 3.55% for Perrigo Company plc.

In Tuesday trading, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Bruker Corp shares are off about 1.8%, and Perrigo Company plc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

