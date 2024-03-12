Ex-Dividend Reminder: Universal Display, Iridium Communications and Motorola Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/24, Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED), Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM), and Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Universal Display Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/29/24, Iridium Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 3/29/24, and Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.98 on 4/15/24. As a percentage of OLED's recent stock price of $168.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Universal Display Corp to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when OLED shares open for trading on 3/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for IRDM to open 0.45% lower in price and for MSI to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OLED, IRDM, and MSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Universal Display Corp (Symbol: OLED):



Iridium Communications Inc (Symbol: IRDM):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for Universal Display Corp, 1.80% for Iridium Communications Inc, and 1.16% for Motorola Solutions Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Universal Display Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Iridium Communications Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Motorola Solutions Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 YTD Return

 IEO Options Chain

 CDEV shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.