Ex-Dividend Reminder: UNITIL, Reinsurance Group of America and Carlyle Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/23, UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UNITIL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 5/30/23, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 5/30/23, and Carlyle Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 5/23/23. As a percentage of UTL's recent stock price of $57.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.70%, so look for shares of UNITIL Corp to trade 0.70% lower — all else being equal — when UTL shares open for trading on 5/15/23. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.55% lower in price and for CG to open 1.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UTL, RGA, and CG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UNITIL Corp (Symbol: UTL):



Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



Carlyle Group Inc (Symbol: CG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.81% for UNITIL Corp, 2.19% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 5.44% for Carlyle Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, UNITIL Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are down about 0.7%, and Carlyle Group Inc shares are down about 1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.