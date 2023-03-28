Ex-Dividend Reminder: Uniti Group, Chimera Investment and InvenTrust Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/30/23, Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT), Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM), and InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/14/23, Chimera Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/27/23, and InvenTrust Properties Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2155 on 4/14/23. As a percentage of UNIT's recent stock price of $3.39, this dividend works out to approximately 4.42%, so look for shares of Uniti Group Inc to trade 4.42% lower — all else being equal — when UNIT shares open for trading on 3/30/23. Similarly, investors should look for CIM to open 4.16% lower in price and for IVT to open 0.96% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNIT, CIM, and IVT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



Chimera Investment Corp (Symbol: CIM):



InvenTrust Properties Corp (Symbol: IVT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 17.70% for Uniti Group Inc, 16.64% for Chimera Investment Corp, and 3.85% for InvenTrust Properties Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Uniti Group Inc shares are currently down about 2.9%, Chimera Investment Corp shares are down about 0.4%, and InvenTrust Properties Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

