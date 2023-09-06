Ex-Dividend Reminder: UnitedHealth Group, UMB Financial and FedEx

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/8/23, UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), and FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.88 on 9/19/23, UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/2/23, and FedEx Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.26 on 10/2/23. As a percentage of UNH's recent stock price of $480.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when UNH shares open for trading on 9/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for UMBF to open 0.60% lower in price and for FDX to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNH, UMBF, and FDX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):



UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.57% for UnitedHealth Group Inc, 2.40% for UMB Financial Corp, and 1.96% for FedEx Corp.

In Wednesday trading, UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, UMB Financial Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and FedEx Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.