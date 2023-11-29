Ex-Dividend Reminder: UnitedHealth Group, SLM and Commerce Bancshares

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/1/23, UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM), and Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.88 on 12/12/23, SLM Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 12/15/23, and Commerce Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 12/18/23. As a percentage of UNH's recent stock price of $540.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when UNH shares open for trading on 12/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for SLM to open 0.76% lower in price and for CBSH to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNH, SLM, and CBSH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):



SLM Corp. (Symbol: SLM):



Commerce Bancshares Inc (Symbol: CBSH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for UnitedHealth Group Inc, 3.05% for SLM Corp., and 2.16% for Commerce Bancshares Inc.

In Wednesday trading, UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.6%, SLM Corp. shares are up about 2.2%, and Commerce Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

