Ex-Dividend Reminder: United Community Banks, ARMOUR Residential REIT and NetSTREIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR), and NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. United Community Banks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/5/23, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.08 on 3/28/23, and NetSTREIT Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/30/23. As a percentage of UCBI's recent stock price of $28.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of United Community Banks Inc to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when UCBI shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARR to open 1.53% lower in price and for NTST to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UCBI, ARR, and NTST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



NetSTREIT Corp (Symbol: NTST):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.22% for United Community Banks Inc, 18.32% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc., and 4.08% for NetSTREIT Corp.

In Friday trading, United Community Banks Inc shares are currently down about 4%, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and NetSTREIT Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

