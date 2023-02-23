Ex-Dividend Reminder: Union Pacific, CSX and Star Bulk Carriers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/23, Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP), CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), and Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Union Pacific Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 3/31/23, CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/23, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/14/23. As a percentage of UNP's recent stock price of $192.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Union Pacific Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when UNP shares open for trading on 2/27/23. Similarly, investors should look for CSX to open 0.36% lower in price and for SBLK to open 2.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNP, CSX, and SBLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP):



CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):



Star Bulk Carriers Corp (Symbol: SBLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for Union Pacific Corp, 1.45% for CSX Corp, and 10.04% for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.

In Thursday trading, Union Pacific Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, CSX Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and Star Bulk Carriers Corp shares are up about 4.2% on the day.

