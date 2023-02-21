Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unilever, Fortune Brands Innovations and Tempur Sealy International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/23, Unilever plc (Symbol: UL), Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4569 on 3/21/23, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/23, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/9/23. As a percentage of UL's recent stock price of $51.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Unilever plc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when UL shares open for trading on 2/23/23. Similarly, investors should look for FBIN to open 0.36% lower in price and for TPX to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UL, FBIN, and TPX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):



Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):



Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (Symbol: TPX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.57% for Unilever plc, 1.44% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, and 1.05% for Tempur Sealy International, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Unilever plc shares are currently trading flat, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are down about 0.8%, and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. shares are off about 2.3% on the day.

