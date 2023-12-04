News & Insights

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unifirst, Franco-Nevada and Mosaic

December 04, 2023 — 10:36 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/6/23, Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF), Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 1/4/24, Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 12/21/23, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 12/21/23. As a percentage of UNF's recent stock price of $171.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Unifirst Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when UNF shares open for trading on 12/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for FNV to open 0.30% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNF, FNV, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):

UNF+Dividend+History+Chart

Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):

FNV+Dividend+History+Chart

Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):

MOS+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Unifirst Corp, 1.20% for Franco-Nevada Corp, and 2.17% for Mosaic Co.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Mosaic Co shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

