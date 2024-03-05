Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unifirst, Fidelity National Information Services and Comfort Systems USA

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/7/24, Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF), Fidelity National Information Services Inc (Symbol: FIS), and Comfort Systems USA Inc (Symbol: FIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/29/24, Fidelity National Information Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 3/22/24, and Comfort Systems USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/19/24. As a percentage of UNF's recent stock price of $169.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Unifirst Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when UNF shares open for trading on 3/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for FIS to open 0.52% lower in price and for FIX to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNF, FIS, and FIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Unifirst Corp, 2.07% for Fidelity National Information Services Inc, and 0.31% for Comfort Systems USA Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Unifirst Corp shares are currently off about 0.4%, Fidelity National Information Services Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Comfort Systems USA Inc shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

