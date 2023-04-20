Ex-Dividend Reminder: Unicredito Italiano, Stellantis and Nestle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/24/23, Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF), Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA), and Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Unicredito Italiano S P A will pay its annual dividend of $0.9872 on 4/26/23, Stellantis NV will pay its annual dividend of $1.34 on 5/4/23, and Nestle S A will pay its annual dividend of $2.95 on 4/26/23. As a percentage of UNCFF's recent stock price of $21.55, this dividend works out to approximately 4.58%, so look for shares of Unicredito Italiano S P A to trade 4.58% lower — all else being equal — when UNCFF shares open for trading on 4/24/23. Similarly, investors should look for STLA to open 7.62% lower in price and for NSRGF to open 2.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UNCFF, STLA, and NSRGF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Unicredito Italiano S P A (Symbol: UNCFF):



Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA):



Nestle S A (Symbol: NSRGF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.58% for Unicredito Italiano S P A, 7.62% for Stellantis NV, and 2.30% for Nestle S A.

In Thursday trading, Unicredito Italiano S P A shares are currently up about 1.1%, Stellantis NV shares are off about 5%, and Nestle S A shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

