Ex-Dividend Reminder: Umpqua Holdings, Service Properties Trust and Office Properties Income Trust

January 18, 2023 — 09:56 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/20/23, Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ), Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC), and Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Umpqua Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 2/6/23, Service Properties Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/16/23, and Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 2/16/23. As a percentage of UMPQ's recent stock price of $17.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.24%, so look for shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp to trade 1.24% lower — all else being equal — when UMPQ shares open for trading on 1/20/23. Similarly, investors should look for SVC to open 2.39% lower in price and for OPI to open 3.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMPQ, SVC, and OPI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Umpqua Holdings Corp (Symbol: UMPQ):

UMPQ+Dividend+History+Chart

Service Properties Trust (Symbol: SVC):

SVC+Dividend+History+Chart

Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI):

OPI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.94% for Umpqua Holdings Corp, 9.57% for Service Properties Trust, and 12.41% for Office Properties Income Trust.

In Wednesday trading, Umpqua Holdings Corp shares are currently down about 1.4%, Service Properties Trust shares are up about 0.8%, and Office Properties Income Trust shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

