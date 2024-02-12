Ex-Dividend Reminder: UMH Properties, Zions Bancorporation and Microsoft Corporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH), Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION), and Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UMH Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.205 on 3/15/24, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 2/22/24, and Microsoft Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/14/24. As a percentage of UMH's recent stock price of $14.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of UMH Properties Inc to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when UMH shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for ZION to open 1.02% lower in price and for MSFT to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMH, ZION, and MSFT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UMH Properties Inc (Symbol: UMH):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



Microsoft Corporation (Symbol: MSFT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.54% for UMH Properties Inc, 4.09% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A., and 0.71% for Microsoft Corporation.

In Monday trading, UMH Properties Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are up about 0.5%, and Microsoft Corporation shares are up about 1.6% on the day.

