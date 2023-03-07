Ex-Dividend Reminder: UMB Financial, Gaming & Leisure Properties and Travelers Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/23, UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF), Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), and Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UMB Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 4/3/23, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/24/23, and Travelers Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.93 on 3/31/23. As a percentage of UMBF's recent stock price of $87.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of UMB Financial Corp to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when UMBF shares open for trading on 3/9/23. Similarly, investors should look for GLPI to open 1.32% lower in price and for TRV to open 0.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UMBF, GLPI, and TRV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UMB Financial Corp (Symbol: UMBF):



Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.73% for UMB Financial Corp, 5.28% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc, and 2.03% for Travelers Companies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, UMB Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are trading flat, and Travelers Companies Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

