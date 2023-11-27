Ex-Dividend Reminder: UGI, Brookfield Business and NiSource

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/23, UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC), Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC), and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.8125 on 12/1/23, Brookfield Business Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0625 on 12/29/23, and NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.9375 on 12/1/23. As a percentage of UGIC's recent stock price of $54.06, this dividend works out to approximately 3.35%, so look for shares of UGI Corp. to trade 3.35% lower — all else being equal — when UGIC shares open for trading on 11/29/23. Similarly, investors should look for BBUC to open 0.37% lower in price and for NIMC to open 1.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UGIC, BBUC, and NIMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGIC):



Brookfield Business Corp (Symbol: BBUC):



NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NIMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.41% for UGI Corp., 1.50% for Brookfield Business Corp, and 7.43% for NiSource Inc..

In Monday trading, UGI Corp. shares are currently up about 0.4%, Brookfield Business Corp shares are up about 1.2%, and NiSource Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

