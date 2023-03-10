Markets
UGI

Ex-Dividend Reminder: UGI, Ameren and Xcel Energy

March 10, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/23, UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE), and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 4/1/23, Ameren Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 3/31/23, and Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.52 on 4/20/23. As a percentage of UGI's recent stock price of $36.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of UGI Corp. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when UGI shares open for trading on 3/14/23. Similarly, investors should look for AEE to open 0.76% lower in price and for XEL to open 0.81% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UGI, AEE, and XEL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):

UGI+Dividend+History+Chart

Ameren Corp (Symbol: AEE):

AEE+Dividend+History+Chart

Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):

XEL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.98% for UGI Corp., 3.04% for Ameren Corp, and 3.23% for Xcel Energy Inc.

In Friday trading, UGI Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Ameren Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

