Ex-Dividend Reminder: UDR, Marvell Technology and Roper Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/7/23, UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL), and Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 7/31/23, Marvell Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 7/26/23, and Roper Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6825 on 7/24/23. As a percentage of UDR's recent stock price of $43.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of UDR Inc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when UDR shares open for trading on 7/7/23. Similarly, investors should look for MRVL to open 0.10% lower in price and for ROP to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UDR, MRVL, and ROP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL):



Roper Technologies Inc (Symbol: ROP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.90% for UDR Inc, 0.40% for Marvell Technology Inc, and 0.57% for Roper Technologies Inc.

In Wednesday trading, UDR Inc shares are currently down about 1.3%, Marvell Technology Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Roper Technologies Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

