News & Insights

Markets
UDR

Ex-Dividend Reminder: UDR, Glacier Bancorp and Lincoln National

October 04, 2023 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/6/23, UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), and Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 10/31/23, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 10/19/23, and Lincoln National Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 11/1/23. As a percentage of UDR's recent stock price of $35.08, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of UDR Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when UDR shares open for trading on 10/6/23. Similarly, investors should look for GBCI to open 1.17% lower in price and for LNC to open 1.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UDR, GBCI, and LNC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):

UDR+Dividend+History+Chart

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):

GBCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Lincoln National Corp. (Symbol: LNC):

LNC+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.79% for UDR Inc, 4.68% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., and 7.67% for Lincoln National Corp..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, UDR Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are trading flat, and Lincoln National Corp. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of GAI
 Funds Holding FINM
 PTA Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UDR
GBCI
LNC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.