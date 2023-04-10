Markets
UBS

Ex-Dividend Reminder: UBS Group, BankUnited and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities

April 10, 2023 — 10:09 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/12/23, UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS), BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU), and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. UBS Group AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.275 on 4/14/23, BankUnited Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/28/23, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities will pay its monthly dividend of $0.134 on 4/28/23. As a percentage of UBS's recent stock price of $20.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of UBS Group AG to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when UBS shares open for trading on 4/12/23. Similarly, investors should look for BKU to open 1.27% lower in price and for PTA to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UBS, BKU, and PTA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS):

BankUnited Inc. (Symbol: BKU):

Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities (Symbol: PTA):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for UBS Group AG, 5.09% for BankUnited Inc., and 9.20% for Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities.

In Monday trading, UBS Group AG shares are currently off about 1.7%, BankUnited Inc. shares are off about 1.2%, and Cohen & Steers Tax-advantaged Preferred Securities shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

