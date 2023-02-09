Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ubiquiti, ArcBest and Lindsay

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/10/23, Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB), and Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 2/21/23, ArcBest Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 2/28/23, and Lindsay Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 2/28/23. As a percentage of UI's recent stock price of $283.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Ubiquiti Inc to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when UI shares open for trading on 2/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for ARCB to open 0.12% lower in price and for LNN to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UI, ARCB, and LNN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB):



Lindsay Corp (Symbol: LNN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.85% for Ubiquiti Inc, 0.47% for ArcBest Corp, and 0.86% for Lindsay Corp.

In Thursday trading, Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, ArcBest Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Lindsay Corp shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.