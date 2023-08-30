Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ubiquiti, Amkor Technology and Analog Devices

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/23, Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR), and Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ubiquiti Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/11/23, Amkor Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.075 on 9/25/23, and Analog Devices Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.86 on 9/14/23. As a percentage of UI's recent stock price of $171.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Ubiquiti Inc to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when UI shares open for trading on 9/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for AMKR to open 0.27% lower in price and for ADI to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for UI, AMKR, and ADI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI):



Amkor Technology Inc. (Symbol: AMKR):



Analog Devices Inc (Symbol: ADI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.40% for Ubiquiti Inc, 1.08% for Amkor Technology Inc., and 1.90% for Analog Devices Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ubiquiti Inc shares are currently trading flat, Amkor Technology Inc. shares are off about 0.4%, and Analog Devices Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

