Ex-Dividend Reminder: U.S. Physical Therapy, Marcus & Millichap and Jackson Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/24, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH), Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI), and Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/5/24, Marcus & Millichap Inc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.25 on 4/5/24, and Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 3/21/24. As a percentage of USPH's recent stock price of $104.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when USPH shares open for trading on 3/11/24. Similarly, investors should look for MMI to open 0.72% lower in price and for JXN to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for USPH, MMI, and JXN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (Symbol: USPH):



Marcus & Millichap Inc (Symbol: MMI):



Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., 1.44% for Marcus & Millichap Inc, and 4.79% for Jackson Financial Inc.

In Thursday trading, U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Marcus & Millichap Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Jackson Financial Inc shares are up about 4.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Midcap Stocks

 Institutional Holders of QOWZ

 OXLC shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.