TWO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Two Harbors Investment, Steelcase and ESCO Technologies

September 28, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/23, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), and ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/27/23, Steelcase, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/13/23, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/17/23. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $12.96, this dividend works out to approximately 3.47%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 3.47% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 10/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for SCS to open 0.90% lower in price and for ESE to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TWO, SCS, and ESE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):

TWO+Dividend+History+Chart

Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS):

SCS+Dividend+History+Chart

ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):

ESE+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.89% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, 3.59% for Steelcase, Inc., and 0.30% for ESCO Technologies, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Steelcase, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

