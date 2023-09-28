Ex-Dividend Reminder: Two Harbors Investment, Steelcase and ESCO Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/23, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS), and ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/27/23, Steelcase, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 10/13/23, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 10/17/23. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $12.96, this dividend works out to approximately 3.47%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 3.47% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 10/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for SCS to open 0.90% lower in price and for ESE to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TWO, SCS, and ESE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



Steelcase, Inc. (Symbol: SCS):



ESCO Technologies, Inc. (Symbol: ESE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.89% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, 3.59% for Steelcase, Inc., and 0.30% for ESCO Technologies, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Steelcase, Inc. shares are down about 1%, and ESCO Technologies, Inc. shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

