Ex-Dividend Reminder: Two Harbors Investment, Progressive and Marsh & McLennan Companies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/3/24, Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR), and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/29/24, Progressive Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/12/24, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 5/15/24. As a percentage of TWO's recent stock price of $13.24, this dividend works out to approximately 3.40%, so look for shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp to trade 3.40% lower — all else being equal — when TWO shares open for trading on 4/3/24. Similarly, investors should look for PGR to open 0.05% lower in price and for MMC to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TWO, PGR, and MMC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR):



Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (Symbol: MMC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 13.60% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, 0.19% for Progressive Corp., and 1.38% for Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc..

In Monday trading, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, Progressive Corp. shares are up about 0.3%, and Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

