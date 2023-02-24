Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trustmark, Virtu Financial and NBT Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/23, Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/23, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/15/23, and NBT Bancorp. Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/15/23. As a percentage of TRMK's recent stock price of $29.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Trustmark Corp to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when TRMK shares open for trading on 2/28/23. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 1.27% lower in price and for NBTB to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRMK, VIRT, and NBTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.08% for Trustmark Corp, 5.08% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, and 2.97% for NBT Bancorp. Inc..

In Friday trading, Trustmark Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are down about 0.4%, and NBT Bancorp. Inc. shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

