Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trustmark, Jackson Financial and Nelnet

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/22, Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK), Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN), and Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trustmark Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 12/15/22, Jackson Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 12/15/22, and Nelnet Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/15/22. As a percentage of TRMK's recent stock price of $36.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Trustmark Corp to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when TRMK shares open for trading on 11/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for JXN to open 1.44% lower in price and for NNI to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRMK, JXN, and NNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK):



Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN):



Nelnet Inc (Symbol: NNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.52% for Trustmark Corp, 5.77% for Jackson Financial Inc, and 1.07% for Nelnet Inc.

In Monday trading, Trustmark Corp shares are currently down about 0.6%, Jackson Financial Inc shares are up about 0.8%, and Nelnet Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

