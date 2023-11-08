Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tronox Holdings, CVR Partners and Ternium

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/23, Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX), CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN), and Ternium S A (Symbol: TX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tronox Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 12/15/23, CVR Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 11/20/23, and Ternium S A will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.10 on 11/21/23. As a percentage of TROX's recent stock price of $11.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.13%, so look for shares of Tronox Holdings PLC to trade 1.13% lower — all else being equal — when TROX shares open for trading on 11/10/23. Similarly, investors should look for UAN to open 1.93% lower in price and for TX to open 3.00% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TROX, UAN, and TX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tronox Holdings PLC (Symbol: TROX):



CVR Partners LP (Symbol: UAN):



Ternium S A (Symbol: TX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.54% for Tronox Holdings PLC, 7.74% for CVR Partners LP, and 5.99% for Ternium S A.

In Wednesday trading, Tronox Holdings PLC shares are currently off about 0.5%, CVR Partners LP shares are trading flat, and Ternium S A shares are trading flat on the day.

