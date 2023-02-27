Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriMas, Granite Ridge Resources and PDC Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/1/23, TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS), Granite Ridge Resources Inc (Symbol: GRNT), and PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 3/9/23, Granite Ridge Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/15/23, and PDC Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/16/23. As a percentage of TRS's recent stock price of $29.65, this dividend works out to approximately 0.13%, so look for shares of TriMas Corp to trade 0.13% lower — all else being equal — when TRS shares open for trading on 3/1/23. Similarly, investors should look for GRNT to open 1.76% lower in price and for PDCE to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRS, GRNT, and PDCE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



Granite Ridge Resources Inc (Symbol: GRNT):



PDC Energy Inc (Symbol: PDCE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.54% for TriMas Corp, 7.05% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc, and 2.37% for PDC Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, TriMas Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Granite Ridge Resources Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and PDC Energy Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

