News & Insights

Markets
TCBK

Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Kontoor Brands and TELUS

June 06, 2023 — 12:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), and TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/23/23, Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/20/23, and TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3636 on 7/4/23. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $35.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when TCBK shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for KTB to open 1.20% lower in price and for TU to open 1.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, KTB, and TU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):

TCBK+Dividend+History+Chart

Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):

KTB+Dividend+History+Chart

TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):

TU+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for TriCo Bancshares, 4.79% for Kontoor Brands Inc, and 7.59% for TELUS Corp.

In Tuesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently down about 0.1%, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and TELUS Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 BPFH shares outstanding history
 SJL Historical Stock Prices
 HYLG Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TCBK
KTB
TU

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.