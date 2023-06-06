Ex-Dividend Reminder: TriCo Bancshares, Kontoor Brands and TELUS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/8/23, TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB), and TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/23/23, Kontoor Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 6/20/23, and TELUS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3636 on 7/4/23. As a percentage of TCBK's recent stock price of $35.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of TriCo Bancshares to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when TCBK shares open for trading on 6/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for KTB to open 1.20% lower in price and for TU to open 1.90% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TCBK, KTB, and TU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



Kontoor Brands Inc (Symbol: KTB):



TELUS Corp (Symbol: TU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.41% for TriCo Bancshares, 4.79% for Kontoor Brands Inc, and 7.59% for TELUS Corp.

In Tuesday trading, TriCo Bancshares shares are currently down about 0.1%, Kontoor Brands Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and TELUS Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

