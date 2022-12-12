Ex-Dividend Reminder: Travel + Leisure, World Wrestling Entertainment and Dominos Pizza

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/22, Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE), and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Travel + Leisure Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/27/22, and Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of TNL's recent stock price of $37.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of Travel + Leisure Co to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when TNL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for WWE to open 0.16% lower in price and for DPZ to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TNL, WWE, and DPZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL):



World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (Symbol: WWE):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.32% for Travel + Leisure Co, 0.63% for World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, and 1.22% for Dominos Pizza Inc..

In Monday trading, Travel + Leisure Co shares are currently off about 0.2%, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc shares are up about 0.1%, and Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.