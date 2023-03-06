Markets
TRU

Ex-Dividend Reminder: TransUnion, Unifirst and Terex

March 06, 2023 — 10:19 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/8/23, TransUnion (Symbol: TRU), Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TransUnion will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.105 on 3/24/23, Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 3/30/23, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/20/23. As a percentage of TRU's recent stock price of $66.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of TransUnion to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when TRU shares open for trading on 3/8/23. Similarly, investors should look for UNF to open 0.16% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TRU, UNF, and TEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TransUnion (Symbol: TRU):

TRU+Dividend+History+Chart

Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):

UNF+Dividend+History+Chart

Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):

TEX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.63% for TransUnion, 0.62% for Unifirst Corp, and 1.00% for Terex Corp..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, TransUnion shares are currently up about 0.4%, Unifirst Corp shares are down about 0.3%, and Terex Corp. shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of VFQY
 FCCO Dividend History
 Funds Holding BAC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRU
UNF
TEX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.