Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trane Technologies, Viper Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/23, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trane Technologies plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/31/23, Viper Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/10/23, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 3/10/23. As a percentage of TT's recent stock price of $184.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Trane Technologies plc to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when TT shares open for trading on 3/2/23. Similarly, investors should look for VNOM to open 0.85% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TT, VNOM, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT):



Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.63% for Trane Technologies plc, 3.40% for Viper Energy Partners LP, and 2.20% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Trane Technologies plc shares are currently trading flat, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are up about 0.7%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

