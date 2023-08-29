Ex-Dividend Reminder: Trane Technologies, Imperial Oil and Granite Ridge Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/31/23, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT), Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO), and Granite Ridge Resources Inc (Symbol: GRNT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Trane Technologies plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/29/23, Imperial Oil Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/1/23, and Granite Ridge Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 9/15/23. As a percentage of TT's recent stock price of $202.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Trane Technologies plc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when TT shares open for trading on 8/31/23. Similarly, investors should look for IMO to open 0.90% lower in price and for GRNT to open 1.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TT, IMO, and GRNT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT):



Imperial Oil Ltd (Symbol: IMO):



Granite Ridge Resources Inc (Symbol: GRNT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.48% for Trane Technologies plc, 3.61% for Imperial Oil Ltd, and 5.53% for Granite Ridge Resources Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Trane Technologies plc shares are currently off about 0.8%, Imperial Oil Ltd shares are off about 0.5%, and Granite Ridge Resources Inc shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

