Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Nordstrom and Hyatt Hotels

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/26/23, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN), and Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 6/13/23, Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/14/23, and Hyatt Hotels Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/12/23. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $219.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 5/26/23. Similarly, investors should look for JWN to open 1.14% lower in price and for H to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, JWN, and H, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



Hyatt Hotels Corp (Symbol: H):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.88% for Tractor Supply Co., 4.56% for Nordstrom, Inc., and 0.56% for Hyatt Hotels Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Nordstrom, Inc. shares are up about 5.6%, and Hyatt Hotels Corp shares are off about 1.3% on the day.

