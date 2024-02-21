Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Murphy USA and Atmos Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/24, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/12/24, Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/7/24, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.805 on 3/11/24. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $236.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 2/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for MUSA to open 0.10% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, MUSA, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for Tractor Supply Co., 0.42% for Murphy USA Inc, and 2.83% for Atmos Energy Corp..

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently trading flat, Murphy USA Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.