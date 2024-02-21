News & Insights

Markets
TSCO

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Murphy USA and Atmos Energy

February 21, 2024 — 10:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/23/24, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 3/12/24, Murphy USA Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 3/7/24, and Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.805 on 3/11/24. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $236.42, this dividend works out to approximately 0.47%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.47% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 2/23/24. Similarly, investors should look for MUSA to open 0.10% lower in price and for ATO to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, MUSA, and ATO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):

TSCO+Dividend+History+Chart

Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA):

MUSA+Dividend+History+Chart

Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):

ATO+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.86% for Tractor Supply Co., 0.42% for Murphy USA Inc, and 2.83% for Atmos Energy Corp..

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently trading flat, Murphy USA Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Atmos Energy Corp. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 POR shares outstanding history
 BFY Videos
 STSS Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSCO
MUSA
ATO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.