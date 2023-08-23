Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Johnson & Johnson and Assurant

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/25/23, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ), and Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 9/12/23, Johnson & Johnson will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 9/7/23, and Assurant Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 9/18/23. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $214.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 8/25/23. Similarly, investors should look for JNJ to open 0.72% lower in price and for AIZ to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, JNJ, and AIZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Johnson & Johnson (Symbol: JNJ):



Assurant Inc (Symbol: AIZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.92% for Tractor Supply Co., 2.86% for Johnson & Johnson, and 2.01% for Assurant Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Johnson & Johnson shares are up about 0.2%, and Assurant Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.