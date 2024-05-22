Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tractor Supply, Atmos Energy Corp. and Labcorp Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/24, Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO), and Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tractor Supply Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 6/11/24, Atmos Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.805 on 6/10/24, and Labcorp Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 6/12/24. As a percentage of TSCO's recent stock price of $285.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.39%, so look for shares of Tractor Supply Co. to trade 0.39% lower — all else being equal — when TSCO shares open for trading on 5/24/24. Similarly, investors should look for ATO to open 0.68% lower in price and for LH to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TSCO, ATO, and LH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO):



Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO):



Labcorp Holdings Inc (Symbol: LH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.54% for Tractor Supply Co., 2.72% for Atmos Energy Corp., and 1.40% for Labcorp Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Tractor Supply Co. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Atmos Energy Corp. shares are up about 0.2%, and Labcorp Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

