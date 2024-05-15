Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tpg, Macerich and CNA Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG), Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), and CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/3/24, Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/3/24, and CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/6/24. As a percentage of TPG's recent stock price of $42.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Tpg Inc - Class A to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when TPG shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for MAC to open 1.03% lower in price and for CNA to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPG, MAC, and CNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):



CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for Tpg Inc - Class A, 4.12% for Macerich Co, and 3.94% for CNA Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Tpg Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 0.1%, Macerich Co shares are up about 6.4%, and CNA Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

