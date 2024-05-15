News & Insights

Markets
TPG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tpg, Macerich and CNA Financial

May 15, 2024 — 11:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/17/24, Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG), Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC), and CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 6/3/24, Macerich Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/3/24, and CNA Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/6/24. As a percentage of TPG's recent stock price of $42.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Tpg Inc - Class A to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when TPG shares open for trading on 5/17/24. Similarly, investors should look for MAC to open 1.03% lower in price and for CNA to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TPG, MAC, and CNA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):

TPG+Dividend+History+Chart

Macerich Co (Symbol: MAC):

MAC+Dividend+History+Chart

CNA Financial Corp (Symbol: CNA):

CNA+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for Tpg Inc - Class A, 4.12% for Macerich Co, and 3.94% for CNA Financial Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Tpg Inc - Class A shares are currently up about 0.1%, Macerich Co shares are up about 6.4%, and CNA Financial Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of DCFC
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding FSBC
 Funds Holding AONE

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPG
MAC
CNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.