Ex-Dividend Reminder: TowneBank, Equity Lifestyle Properties and Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/27/24, TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN), Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS), and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 4/12/24, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4775 on 4/12/24, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 4/30/24. As a percentage of TOWN's recent stock price of $27.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of TowneBank to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when TOWN shares open for trading on 3/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ELS to open 0.74% lower in price and for BCSF to open 2.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TOWN, ELS, and BCSF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (Symbol: ELS):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.65% for TowneBank, 2.95% for Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, and 10.60% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

In Monday trading, TowneBank shares are currently off about 1.2%, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc shares are off about 1.5%, and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

