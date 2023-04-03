Ex-Dividend Reminder: Toro, Encore Wire and Mastercard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/5/23, Toro Company (Symbol: TTC), Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE), and Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Toro Company will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 4/19/23, Encore Wire Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 4/21/23, and Mastercard Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 5/9/23. As a percentage of TTC's recent stock price of $111.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.31%, so look for shares of Toro Company to trade 0.31% lower — all else being equal — when TTC shares open for trading on 4/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for WIRE to open 0.01% lower in price and for MA to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TTC, WIRE, and MA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Toro Company (Symbol: TTC):



Encore Wire Corp. (Symbol: WIRE):



Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.22% for Toro Company, 0.04% for Encore Wire Corp., and 0.63% for Mastercard Inc.

In Monday trading, Toro Company shares are currently up about 0.1%, Encore Wire Corp. shares are up about 0.8%, and Mastercard Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

