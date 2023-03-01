Ex-Dividend Reminder: Tootsie Roll Industries, Allison Transmission Holdings and Nike

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/23, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN), and Nike (Symbol: NKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/30/23, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/17/23, and Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 4/3/23. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $44.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when TR shares open for trading on 3/3/23. Similarly, investors should look for ALSN to open 0.48% lower in price and for NKE to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TR, ALSN, and NKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR):



Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN):



Nike (Symbol: NKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, 1.93% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, and 1.15% for Nike.

In Wednesday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Nike shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.