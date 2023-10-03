Ex-Dividend Reminder: Toll Brothers, Sysco and Quest Diagnostics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/5/23, Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL), Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY), and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Toll Brothers Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/20/23, Sysco Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 10/27/23, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 10/23/23. As a percentage of TOL's recent stock price of $72.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Toll Brothers Inc. to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when TOL shares open for trading on 10/5/23. Similarly, investors should look for SYY to open 0.77% lower in price and for DGX to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for TOL, SYY, and DGX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Toll Brothers Inc. (Symbol: TOL):



Sysco Corp (Symbol: SYY):



Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Toll Brothers Inc., 3.07% for Sysco Corp, and 2.36% for Quest Diagnostics, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Toll Brothers Inc. shares are currently down about 0.7%, Sysco Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

