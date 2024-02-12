News & Insights

Markets
TJX

Ex-Dividend Reminder: TJX Companies, Kroger and Penske Automotive Group

February 12, 2024 — 10:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/24, TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX), Kroger Co (Symbol: KR), and Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. TJX Companies will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3325 on 3/7/24, Kroger Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 3/1/24, and Penske Automotive Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.87 on 3/1/24. As a percentage of TJX's recent stock price of $98.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of TJX Companies to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when TJX shares open for trading on 2/14/24. Similarly, investors should look for KR to open 0.64% lower in price and for PAG to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for TJX, KR, and PAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

TJX Companies (Symbol: TJX):

TJX+Dividend+History+Chart

Kroger Co (Symbol: KR):

KR+Dividend+History+Chart

Penske Automotive Group Inc (Symbol: PAG):

PAG+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.35% for TJX Companies, 2.55% for Kroger Co, and 2.28% for Penske Automotive Group Inc.

In Monday trading, TJX Companies shares are currently up about 0.4%, Kroger Co shares are down about 0.1%, and Penske Automotive Group Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Apparel Stores Dividend Stocks
 CBF Videos
 Funds Holding HTBX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TJX
KR
PAG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.